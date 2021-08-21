imbrex (REX) Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $82,348.95 and $14.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.56 or 0.00836611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.