Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 438,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -108.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

