Incent Price Hits $0.0230 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $1.06 million and $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00131835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.55 or 0.00152071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.74 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.64 or 0.00913073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.62 or 0.06612065 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.