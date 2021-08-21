Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stake Increased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.48. 207,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,213. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

