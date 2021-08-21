Injective Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $394.11 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $394.11 million and $47.60 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.07 or 0.00024443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00834576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048627 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.