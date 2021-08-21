InsaneCoin Achieves Market Cap of $305,179.83 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $305,179.83 and $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00488776 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $622.62 or 0.01256200 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,672,013 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

