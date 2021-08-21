Insula (ISLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $774,373.18

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Insula has a total market capitalization of $774,373.18 and $229.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insula coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.00380378 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.40 or 0.00929009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

