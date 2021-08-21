Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

