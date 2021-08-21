International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of International Game Technology worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after buying an additional 182,454 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $22,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

