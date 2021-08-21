Internet Computer 24-Hour Volume Tops $379.24 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $10.14 billion and approximately $379.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65.32 or 0.00133757 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00158644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.33 or 1.00211582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00918437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.42 or 0.06621525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00684633 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,261,855 coins and its circulating supply is 155,186,565 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

