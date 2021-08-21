Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Volume Tops $501.52 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $66.55 or 0.00135154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and $501.52 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.95 or 0.99866966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.36 or 0.00928807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.54 or 0.06674333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00682383 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,261,525 coins and its circulating supply is 155,186,565 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

