Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stake Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $196,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VCV opened at $14.11 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

