Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.54% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.89. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $40.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

