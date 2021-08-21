Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.06. 4,859,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

