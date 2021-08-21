Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,787,000.

RSP stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

