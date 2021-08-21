Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Stock Position Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3,177.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 89,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69.

