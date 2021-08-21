IoTeX Price Down 11.8% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $765.69 million and $92.72 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00152829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.00825409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048234 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

