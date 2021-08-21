IQ.cash Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $160,788.58 and approximately $14,979.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00150087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,099.69 or 1.00091186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.00 or 0.00933652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.24 or 0.06674636 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

