IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 101,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,092,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.70. The stock had a trading volume of 555,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,580. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $259.08.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

