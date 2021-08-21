IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of IQVIA worth $24,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 71.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQV opened at $254.70 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $259.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.