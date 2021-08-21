iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after buying an additional 522,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.