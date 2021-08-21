iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 187,289 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9,359.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 104,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.