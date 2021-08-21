iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $116.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

