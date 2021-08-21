iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,137,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

