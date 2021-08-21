iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

