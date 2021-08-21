iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 2,141.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056,092 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $74,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000.

COMT opened at $32.10 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.