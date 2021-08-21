iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.20. The company had a trading volume of 347,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $251.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

