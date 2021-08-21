iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 16.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $172,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

