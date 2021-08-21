iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $445.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

