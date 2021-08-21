iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

