iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after buying an additional 277,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $128.75. 2,270,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

