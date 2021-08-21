iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,663 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.13% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $74,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after buying an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $24.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

