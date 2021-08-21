ITO Utility Token (IUT) Market Cap Reaches $233,437.06

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $233,437.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00135676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00149550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.36 or 0.99991477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.75 or 0.00929110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.38 or 0.06657916 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

