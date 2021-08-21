J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,033,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

