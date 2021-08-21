Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.13.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $177.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

