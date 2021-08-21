Jade Currency (JADE) Market Cap Hits $7.68 Million

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Jade Currency has traded 102.8% higher against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $682,525.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00132415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00151961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.42 or 0.99975525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.00912042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.48 or 0.06625445 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

