Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Janus Henderson Group worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of JHG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $43.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

