Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stake Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Janus Henderson Group worth $26,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of JHG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $43.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

