Jarvis Network (JRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00820268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00047705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104343 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

