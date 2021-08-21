Jarvis Network Trading Down 1.7% This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $946,764.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.00839925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00048632 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

