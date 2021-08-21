Jetcoin Market Capitalization Tops $811,950.98 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $811,950.98 and approximately $1.09 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00825545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00105103 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

