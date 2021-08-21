John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.67%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

