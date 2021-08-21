Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $29,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,333,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,080,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,792,000 after buying an additional 1,263,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

