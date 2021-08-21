Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.