Joint Ventures Market Cap Tops $71,180.41 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $71,180.41 and approximately $12,314.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00819239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104500 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

