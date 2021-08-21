Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JLL stock opened at $236.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.04. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

