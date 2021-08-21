JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $629.32

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 629.32 ($8.22) and traded as low as GBX 618 ($8.07). JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 629 ($8.22), with a volume of 185,549 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 629.32. The company has a market capitalization of £994.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 103.57, a quick ratio of 103.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust alerts:

In other JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust news, insider Sally Macdonald purchased 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £2,979.38 ($3,892.58).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.