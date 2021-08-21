JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $30,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 271,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 122,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.72.

