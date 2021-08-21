JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0311 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $17.03 million and $671,917.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00134198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00158591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.17 or 1.00197783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.49 or 0.00921060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.96 or 0.06530213 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 547,559,821 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

