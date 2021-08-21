JulSwap (JULD) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $16.32 million and $676,969.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00149612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.85 or 0.99662240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00922903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.22 or 0.06680049 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 547,559,821 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

